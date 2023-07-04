Tuesday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (49-37) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on July 4.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (6-5) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-3).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (387 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule