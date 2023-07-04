Cardinals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (49-37) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on July 4.
The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (6-5) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-3).
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (387 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France
|July 1
|Yankees
|W 11-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Luis Severino
|July 1
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Ian Hamilton
|July 2
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole
|July 3
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett
|July 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Eury Pérez
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Michael Kopech
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs TBA
|July 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Lucas Giolito
