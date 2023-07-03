Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .242 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 53.2% of his games this season (42 of 79), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.3% of his games this season, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 30 times this season (38.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 36
.257 AVG .223
.303 OBP .317
.389 SLG .405
10 XBH 14
4 HR 3
19 RBI 9
25/8 K/BB 21/16
7 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Marlins are sending Garrett (4-2) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
