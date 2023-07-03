Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .410 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.604) and total hits (112) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500 with four homers.

Acuna has had a hit in 66 of 83 games this year (79.5%), including multiple hits 34 times (41.0%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (24.1%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.2% of his games this year, Acuna has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (62.7%), including 20 multi-run games (24.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .322 AVG .352 .411 OBP .419 .552 SLG .660 23 XBH 23 8 HR 13 25 RBI 29 28/26 K/BB 20/16 20 SB 19

