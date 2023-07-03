Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .255 with nine doubles, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • Nootbaar has had a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Nootbaar has an RBI in 18 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • In 23 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 26
.234 AVG .276
.351 OBP .366
.319 SLG .439
4 XBH 10
2 HR 3
10 RBI 13
20/18 K/BB 25/14
2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Garrett (4-2) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.