Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Yankees.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .245 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), with more than one hit seven times (14.6%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 17 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 20 .247 AVG .242 .330 OBP .304 .393 SLG .387 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 18/9 K/BB 17/3 2 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings