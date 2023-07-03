Monday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (48-37) against the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (4-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (4-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (383 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule