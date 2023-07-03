Cardinals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (48-37) against the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (4-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (4-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (383 total runs).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristian Javier
|June 29
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France
|July 1
|Yankees
|W 11-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Luis Severino
|July 1
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Ian Hamilton
|July 2
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole
|July 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett
|July 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Eury Pérez
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Michael Kopech
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs TBA
