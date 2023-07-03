Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (56-27) will square off with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) at Progressive Field on Monday, July 3. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Guardians have +120 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Braves vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (6-1, 2.44 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 49, or 68.1%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 40-14 (winning 74.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Braves have an 8-1 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Guardians have won three of 11 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Austin Riley 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

