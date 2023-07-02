Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Tommy Edman (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .238.
- In 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven in a run in 16 games this year (20.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.223
|.298
|OBP
|.317
|.386
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|9
|25/8
|K/BB
|21/16
|7
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.78), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
