Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has nine doubles, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .258.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), with multiple hits 13 times (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (18 of 51), with two or more RBI five times (9.8%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (45.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.239
|AVG
|.276
|.351
|OBP
|.366
|.326
|SLG
|.439
|4
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|20/17
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Cole (8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks ninth, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.