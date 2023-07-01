Today's WNBA slate has two exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Connecticut Sun playing the Las Vegas Aces.

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun travel to face the Aces on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 14-1

14-1 CON Record: 12-4

12-4 LVA Stats: 93.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.7 Opp. PPG (second)

93.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.7 Opp. PPG (second) CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.2 APG)

A'ja Wilson (19.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.2 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -11.5

-11.5 LVA Odds to Win: -880

-880 CON Odds to Win: +570

+570 Total: 168.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury face the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx take to the home court of the Mercury on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 3-11

3-11 MIN Record: 6-9

6-9 PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (10th) MIN Stats: 79.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Brittney Griner (19.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.9 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.4 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 PHO Odds to Win: -149

-149 MIN Odds to Win: +122

+122 Total: 162.5 points

