Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Willson Contreras (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .215 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 21 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.258
|AVG
|.172
|.333
|OBP
|.272
|.432
|SLG
|.305
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|32/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
