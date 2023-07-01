Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Levis' stats in the article below.

Will Levis Injury Status

Levis is currently not listed as injured.

Will Levis 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 19-for-29 (65.5%), 238 YDS (8.2 YPA), 4 TD, 0 INT 7 CAR, 11 YDS, 0 TD

Will Levis Fantasy Insights

In Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, Levis completed 65.5% of his passes for 238 yards, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions with 11 rushing yards on the ground, good for 26.6 fantasy points.

Other Titans Players

Will Levis 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0

