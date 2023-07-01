One of the top matchups on the Weber State Wildcats' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 16, against Utah. The full slate can be found in this article.

Weber State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Central Washington August 31 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Iowa September 9 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Utah (FBS) September 16 | 2:00 PM ET - Pac-12 Network Montana State September 23 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Colorado September 30 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Northern Arizona October 7 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ UC Davis October 14 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Eastern Washington October 21 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Idaho State November 4 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Idaho November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Cal Poly November 18 | 8:05 PM ET - ESPN+

