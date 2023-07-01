Weber State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the top matchups on the Weber State Wildcats' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 16, against Utah. The full slate can be found in this article.
Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!
Weber State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Central Washington
|August 31 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Iowa
|September 9 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Utah (FBS)
|September 16 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|Montana State
|September 23 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Colorado
|September 30 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Northern Arizona
|October 7 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|UC Davis
|October 14 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Eastern Washington
|October 21 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Idaho State
|November 4 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Idaho
|November 11 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Cal Poly
|November 18 | 8:05 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
Watch college football this season on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.