In terms of taking home the Pac-12 title in 2023, the Washington State Cougars rank seventh in the conference, with +3000 odds. Additionally they have +4000 odds to bring home the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the piece below, we dissect the futures odds and other relevant data.

Washington State Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)

+4000 (Bet $10 to win $400) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Washington State 2023 Schedule

Washington State has been handed the 104th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). In 2023, the Cougars' schedule will see five games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that recorded nine or more wins and four games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Colorado State September 2 1 - Wisconsin September 9 2 - Northern Colorado September 16 3 - Oregon State September 23 4 - @ UCLA October 7 6 - Arizona October 14 7 - @ Oregon October 21 8 - @ Arizona State October 28 9 - Stanford November 4 10 - @ Cal November 11 11 - Colorado November 17 12 - @ Washington November 25 13 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.