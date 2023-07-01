2023 Washington Football Odds to Win Pac-12 Conference Championship & National Title
The Washington Huskies rank as one of the top teams in the Pac-12 (second), with +325 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. They also have +4000 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. Check out the article below for more details on the team's futures odds.
Want to bet on any of Washington's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Washington Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)
- Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.5)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Bet on Washington's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!
Washington 2023 Schedule
Washington will have to overcome the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (79). In 2023, the Huskies will go head-to-head with six teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that racked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Boise State
|September 2
|1
|-
|Tulsa
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Michigan State
|September 16
|3
|-
|Cal
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Arizona
|September 30
|5
|-
|Oregon
|October 14
|7
|-
|Arizona State
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Stanford
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ USC
|November 4
|10
|-
|Utah
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Oregon State
|November 18
|12
|-
|Washington State
|November 25
|13
|-
Rep your team with officially licensed Washington gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.