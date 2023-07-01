The Washington Huskies rank as one of the top teams in the Pac-12 (second), with +325 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. They also have +4000 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. Check out the article below for more details on the team's futures odds.

Washington Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)

+4000 (Bet $10 to win $400) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.5)

+325 (Bet $10 to win $32.5) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Washington 2023 Schedule

Washington will have to overcome the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (79). In 2023, the Huskies will go head-to-head with six teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that racked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Boise State September 2 1 - Tulsa September 9 2 - @ Michigan State September 16 3 - Cal September 23 4 - @ Arizona September 30 5 - Oregon October 14 7 - Arizona State October 21 8 - @ Stanford October 28 9 - @ USC November 4 10 - Utah November 11 11 - @ Oregon State November 18 12 - Washington State November 25 13 -

