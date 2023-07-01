Vanderbilt 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A strong season is not expected for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2023, given their win total over/under of 3.5.
Vanderbilt Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3.5
|-170
|+145
|63%
Commodores' 2022 Performance
- Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked ninth-worst in FBS (461.3 yards allowed per game) last season, Vanderbilt played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 101st in FBS by totaling 347.3 yards per game.
- It was a rough campaign for Vanderbilt in terms of passing last season, as it ranked 20th-worst in passing offense (187.3 passing yards per game) and fourth-worst in passing defense (290.5 passing yards per game allowed).
- Vandy won only two games at home last season, but totaled three away from home.
- As underdogs, the Dores went 3-7. But when favored they went unbeaten (2-0).
Vanderbilt's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Re'Mahn Davis
|RB
|1,042 YDS / 5 TD / 86.8 YPG / 4.5 YPC
29 REC / 169 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG
|Michael Wright
|QB
|974 YDS (57.4%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
517 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 43.1 RUSH YPG
|Will Sheppard
|WR
|60 REC / 776 YDS / 9 TD / 64.7 YPG
|AJ Swann
|QB
|1,274 YDS (58.1%) / 10 TD / 2 INT
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|67 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Jaylen Mahoney
|DB
|43 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|CJ Taylor
|LB
|32 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|De'Rickey Wright
|LB
|27 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Commodores' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last season (77), the Commodores have the 27th-ranked schedule in college football.
- According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (62), Vanderbilt has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- Vanderbilt's schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).
Vanderbilt 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Hawaii
|August 26
|-
|-
|1
|Alabama A&M
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Wake Forest
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ UNLV
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Kentucky
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Missouri
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Florida
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Georgia
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Ole Miss
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Auburn
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ South Carolina
|November 11
|-
|-
|13
|@ Tennessee
|November 25
|-
|-
