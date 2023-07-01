A strong season is not expected for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2023, given their win total over/under of 3.5.

Vanderbilt Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
3.5 -170 +145 63%

Commodores' 2022 Performance

  • Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked ninth-worst in FBS (461.3 yards allowed per game) last season, Vanderbilt played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 101st in FBS by totaling 347.3 yards per game.
  • It was a rough campaign for Vanderbilt in terms of passing last season, as it ranked 20th-worst in passing offense (187.3 passing yards per game) and fourth-worst in passing defense (290.5 passing yards per game allowed).
  • Vandy won only two games at home last season, but totaled three away from home.
  • As underdogs, the Dores went 3-7. But when favored they went unbeaten (2-0).

Vanderbilt's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Re'Mahn Davis RB 1,042 YDS / 5 TD / 86.8 YPG / 4.5 YPC
29 REC / 169 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG
Michael Wright QB 974 YDS (57.4%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
517 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 43.1 RUSH YPG
Will Sheppard WR 60 REC / 776 YDS / 9 TD / 64.7 YPG
AJ Swann QB 1,274 YDS (58.1%) / 10 TD / 2 INT
Anfernee Orji LB 67 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Jaylen Mahoney DB 43 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
CJ Taylor LB 32 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
De'Rickey Wright LB 27 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Commodores' Strength of Schedule

  • According to their opponents' combined win total last season (77), the Commodores have the 27th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (62), Vanderbilt has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.
  • Vanderbilt's schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).

Vanderbilt 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Hawaii August 26 - -
1 Alabama A&M September 2 - -
2 @ Wake Forest September 9 - -
3 @ UNLV September 16 - -
4 Kentucky September 23 - -
5 Missouri September 30 - -
6 @ Florida October 7 - -
7 Georgia October 14 - -
9 @ Ole Miss October 28 - -
10 Auburn November 4 - -
11 @ South Carolina November 11 - -
13 @ Tennessee November 25 - -

