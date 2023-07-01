A strong season is not expected for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2023, given their win total over/under of 3.5.

Vanderbilt Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -170 +145 63%

Commodores' 2022 Performance

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked ninth-worst in FBS (461.3 yards allowed per game) last season, Vanderbilt played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 101st in FBS by totaling 347.3 yards per game.

It was a rough campaign for Vanderbilt in terms of passing last season, as it ranked 20th-worst in passing offense (187.3 passing yards per game) and fourth-worst in passing defense (290.5 passing yards per game allowed).

Vandy won only two games at home last season, but totaled three away from home.

As underdogs, the Dores went 3-7. But when favored they went unbeaten (2-0).

Vanderbilt's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Re'Mahn Davis RB 1,042 YDS / 5 TD / 86.8 YPG / 4.5 YPC

29 REC / 169 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG Michael Wright QB 974 YDS (57.4%) / 12 TD / 4 INT

517 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 43.1 RUSH YPG Will Sheppard WR 60 REC / 776 YDS / 9 TD / 64.7 YPG AJ Swann QB 1,274 YDS (58.1%) / 10 TD / 2 INT Anfernee Orji LB 67 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Jaylen Mahoney DB 43 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT CJ Taylor LB 32 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT De'Rickey Wright LB 27 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Commodores' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season (77), the Commodores have the 27th-ranked schedule in college football.

According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (62), Vanderbilt has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

Vanderbilt's schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).

Vanderbilt 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Hawaii August 26 - - 1 Alabama A&M September 2 - - 2 @ Wake Forest September 9 - - 3 @ UNLV September 16 - - 4 Kentucky September 23 - - 5 Missouri September 30 - - 6 @ Florida October 7 - - 7 Georgia October 14 - - 9 @ Ole Miss October 28 - - 10 Auburn November 4 - - 11 @ South Carolina November 11 - - 13 @ Tennessee November 25 - -

