In terms of clinching the SEC title in 2023, the Vanderbilt Commodores rank 14th in the conference, with +50000 odds. In Addition they have +100000 odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the article below, we dissect the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Vanderbilt Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Vanderbilt 2023 Schedule

Vanderbilt has drawn the 27th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Commodores will hit the gridiron for eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that racked up nine or more victories and one squad with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Hawaii August 26 1 - Alabama A&M September 2 1 - @ Wake Forest September 9 2 - @ UNLV September 16 3 - Kentucky September 23 4 - Missouri September 30 5 - @ Florida October 7 6 - Georgia October 14 7 - @ Ole Miss October 28 9 - Auburn November 4 10 - @ South Carolina November 11 11 - @ Tennessee November 25 13 -

