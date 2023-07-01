The Utah State Aggies are +2500 to win the MWC in 2023, as they carry the ninth-ranked odds in the conference. We have more info on futures odds, along with the relevant numbers you need to know, in the article below.

Utah State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Utah State 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, Utah State will have the 82nd-ranked schedule this season. In 2023, the Aggies' schedule will feature eight games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that racked up nine or more wins and three games against squads that registered fewer than four wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Iowa September 2 1 - Idaho State September 9 2 - @ Air Force September 15 3 - James Madison September 23 4 - @ UConn September 30 5 - Colorado State October 7 6 - Fresno State October 13 7 - @ San Jose State October 21 8 - @ San Diego State November 4 10 - Nevada November 11 11 - Boise State November 18 12 - @ New Mexico November 24 13 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.