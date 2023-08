On September 2, the Utah State Aggies will open their 2023 college football schedule versus Iowa. Keep scrolling for more info.

Watch college football this season on Fubo!

Utah State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Iowa September 2 | 12:00 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 Idaho State (FCS) September 9 | 8:00 PM ET - MW Network @ Air Force September 15 | 8:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network James Madison September 23 | 8:00 PM ET - MW Network @ UConn September 30 | 12:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network Colorado State October 7 | 8:00 PM ET - MW Network Fresno State October 13 | 8:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ San Jose State October 21 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ San Diego State November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Nevada November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - MW Network Boise State November 18 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ New Mexico November 24 | 3:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!