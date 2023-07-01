The Utah Utes rank as one of the top teams in the Pac-12 (fourth), with +500 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. They also have +8000 odds to bring home a national championship. Check out the article below for more info on the team's futures odds.

Utah Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50)

+500 (Bet $10 to win $50) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Utah 2023 Schedule

According to the team's opponents' combined win total last season (73), Utah has been handed the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football. The Utes' schedule features seven games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes five versus teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that had three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Florida August 31 1 - @ Baylor September 9 2 - Weber State September 16 3 - UCLA September 23 4 - @ Oregon State September 29 5 - Cal October 14 7 - @ USC October 21 8 - Oregon October 28 9 - Arizona State November 4 10 - @ Washington November 11 11 - @ Arizona November 18 12 - Colorado November 25 13 -

