The USC Trojans have +200 odds to bring home the Pac-12 title in 2023, which are the best odds in the conference. They also have +1400 odds to take home the College Football Playoff title.

USC Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140)

+1400 (Bet $10 to win $140) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20)

+200 (Bet $10 to win $20) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

USC 2023 Schedule

In terms of toughness, using its opponents' combined win total last season, USC will have the 69th-ranked schedule this year. The Trojans will challenge six teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features four teams that put up nine or more victories and four squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result San Jose State August 26 1 - Nevada September 2 1 - Stanford September 9 2 - @ Arizona State September 23 4 - @ Colorado September 30 5 - Arizona October 7 6 - @ Notre Dame October 14 7 - Utah October 21 8 - @ Cal October 28 9 - Washington November 4 10 - @ Oregon November 11 11 - UCLA November 18 12 -

