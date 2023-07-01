The UCLA Bruins have +1400 odds to take home the Pac-12 title in 2023, which ranks them sixth in the conference. Additionally they have +20000 odds to win a CFP title. Check out the stats below, if you're thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.

UCLA Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140)

+1400 (Bet $10 to win $140) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

UCLA 2023 Schedule

According to the team's opponents' combined win total last season (68), UCLA has been given the 82nd-ranked schedule in college football. The Bruins have six games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including four teams that compiled nine or more wins and three with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Coastal Carolina September 2 1 - @ San Diego State September 9 2 - North Carolina Central September 16 3 - @ Utah September 23 4 - Washington State October 7 6 - @ Oregon State October 14 7 - @ Stanford October 21 8 - Colorado October 28 9 - @ Arizona November 4 10 - Arizona State November 11 11 - @ USC November 18 12 - Cal November 25 13 -

