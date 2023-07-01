2023 Tulsa Football Odds to Win American Athletic Conference Championship & National Title
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are +5000 to take home the AAC title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them 10th in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the numbers you need to know before making a futures bet.
Want to bet on any of Tulsa's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Tulsa American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Bet on Tulsa's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!
Tulsa 2023 Schedule
Tulsa get the 93rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). In 2023, the Golden Hurricane will match up with six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|UAPB
|August 31
|1
|-
|@ Washington
|September 9
|2
|-
|Oklahoma
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Northern Illinois
|September 23
|4
|-
|Temple
|September 28
|5
|-
|@ Florida Atlantic
|October 7
|6
|-
|Rice
|October 19
|8
|-
|@ SMU
|October 28
|9
|-
|Charlotte
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Tulane
|November 11
|11
|-
|North Texas
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ East Carolina
|November 25
|13
|-
Rep your team with officially licensed Tulsa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.