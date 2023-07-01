The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are +5000 to take home the AAC title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them 10th in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the numbers you need to know before making a futures bet.

Tulsa American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Tulsa 2023 Schedule

Tulsa get the 93rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). In 2023, the Golden Hurricane will match up with six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result UAPB August 31 1 - @ Washington September 9 2 - Oklahoma September 16 3 - @ Northern Illinois September 23 4 - Temple September 28 5 - @ Florida Atlantic October 7 6 - Rice October 19 8 - @ SMU October 28 9 - Charlotte November 4 10 - @ Tulane November 11 11 - North Texas November 18 12 - @ East Carolina November 25 13 -

