Tennessee 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers have a rather high over/under for wins this season, at 9.5.
Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9.5
|+155
|-180
|39.2%
Volunteers' 2022 Performance
- Tennessee had the 93rd-ranked defense last year (405.4 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking best with 525.5 yards per game.
- While Tennessee ranked fifth-worst in FBS in passing defense with 289.2 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as it ranked fifth-best in FBS (326.1 passing yards per game).
- Last season UT was unbeaten at home and 3-2 on the road.
- When underdogs, the Vols picked up just two victories (2-1). When favored, they went 9-1.
Tennessee's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|3,135 YDS (69.6%) / 27 TD / 2 INT
430 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 33.1 RUSH YPG
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|67 REC / 1,267 YDS / 15 TD / 97.5 YPG
|Jabari Small
|RB
|734 YDS / 13 TD / 56.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC
12 REC / 106 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|875 YDS / 10 TD / 67.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC
|Aaron Beasley
|LB
|68 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Trevon Flowers
|DB
|56 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Byron Young
|LB
|32 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
|Tamarion McDonald
|DB
|47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Volunteers' Strength of Schedule
- The Volunteers are facing the 25th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- Tennessee is playing the 27th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
- Tennessee will take on eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.
Tennessee 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Virginia
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Austin Peay
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Florida
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|UTSA
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|South Carolina
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Texas A&M
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Alabama
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Kentucky
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|UConn
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Missouri
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Georgia
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Vanderbilt
|November 25
|-
|-
