In terms of claiming the AAC title in 2023, the Temple Owls rank sixth in the conference, with +2000 odds. In the article below, we break down the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Temple American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Temple 2023 Schedule

Temple will get the benefit of the 14th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last season (57). In 2023, the Owls will square off against five teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that totaled three or fewer wins a year ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Akron September 2 1 - @ Rutgers September 9 2 - Norfolk State September 16 3 - Miami (FL) September 23 4 - @ Tulsa September 28 5 - UTSA October 7 6 - @ North Texas October 14 7 - SMU October 20 8 - Navy November 4 10 - @ South Florida November 11 11 - @ UAB November 18 12 - Memphis November 25 13 -

