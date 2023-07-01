2023 Temple Football Odds to Win American Athletic Conference Championship & National Title
In terms of claiming the AAC title in 2023, the Temple Owls rank sixth in the conference, with +2000 odds. In the article below, we break down the futures odds and other relevant stats.
Temple American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Temple 2023 Schedule
Temple will get the benefit of the 14th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last season (57). In 2023, the Owls will square off against five teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that totaled three or fewer wins a year ago.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Akron
|September 2
|1
|-
|@ Rutgers
|September 9
|2
|-
|Norfolk State
|September 16
|3
|-
|Miami (FL)
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Tulsa
|September 28
|5
|-
|UTSA
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ North Texas
|October 14
|7
|-
|SMU
|October 20
|8
|-
|Navy
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ South Florida
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ UAB
|November 18
|12
|-
|Memphis
|November 25
|13
|-
