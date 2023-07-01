At +25000, the Stanford Cardinal have the 12th-ranked odds in the conference to win the Pac-12 in 2023. In Addition they have +100000 odds to bring home a CFP title. Peruse the odds and other data below prior to making a futures bet.

Stanford Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Stanford 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last year (76), Stanford has been handed the 29th-ranked schedule in college football. The Cardinal will face seven teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features five teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Hawaii September 1 1 - @ USC September 9 2 - Sacramento State September 16 3 - Arizona September 23 4 - Oregon September 30 5 - @ Colorado October 13 7 - UCLA October 21 8 - Washington October 28 9 - @ Washington State November 4 10 - @ Oregon State November 11 11 - Cal November 18 12 - Notre Dame November 25 13 -

