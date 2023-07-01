2023 San Jose State Football Odds to Win Mountain West Conference Championship & National Title
In terms of taking home the MWC title in 2023, the San Jose State Spartans rank sixth in the conference, with +1600 odds. In the article below, we break down the futures odds and other relevant data.
San Jose State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
San Jose State 2023 Schedule
In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, San Jose State will be playing the 29th-ranked schedule this year. The Spartans' schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes four against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that totaled three or fewer wins.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ USC
|August 26
|1
|-
|Oregon State
|September 3
|1
|-
|Cal Poly
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Toledo
|September 16
|3
|-
|Air Force
|September 22
|4
|-
|@ Boise State
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ New Mexico
|October 14
|7
|-
|Utah State
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Hawaii
|October 29
|9
|-
|Fresno State
|November 11
|11
|-
|San Diego State
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ UNLV
|November 25
|13
|-
