In terms of taking home the MWC title in 2023, the San Jose State Spartans rank sixth in the conference, with +1600 odds. In the article below, we break down the futures odds and other relevant data.

San Jose State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160)

+1600 (Bet $10 to win $160) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

San Jose State 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, San Jose State will be playing the 29th-ranked schedule this year. The Spartans' schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes four against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that totaled three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ USC August 26 1 - Oregon State September 3 1 - Cal Poly September 9 2 - @ Toledo September 16 3 - Air Force September 22 4 - @ Boise State October 7 6 - @ New Mexico October 14 7 - Utah State October 21 8 - @ Hawaii October 29 9 - Fresno State November 11 11 - San Diego State November 18 12 - @ UNLV November 25 13 -

