2023 San Diego State Football Odds to Win Mountain West Conference Championship & National Title
The San Diego State Aztecs sport +750 odds to bring home the MWC title in 2023, which ranks them fourth in the conference. Check out the info below, if you're thinking about placing a futures bet on their futures odds.
San Diego State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
San Diego State 2023 Schedule
In terms of toughness, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, San Diego State has been handed the 43rd-ranked schedule this year. The Aztecs' schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes five versus teams with nine or more victories and three against squads that totaled fewer than four wins.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Ohio
|August 26
|1
|-
|Idaho State
|September 2
|1
|-
|UCLA
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Oregon State
|September 16
|3
|-
|Boise State
|September 22
|4
|-
|@ Air Force
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Hawaii
|October 14
|7
|-
|Nevada
|October 21
|8
|-
|Utah State
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Colorado State
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ San Jose State
|November 18
|12
|-
|Fresno State
|November 25
|13
|-
