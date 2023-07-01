The San Diego State Aztecs sport +750 odds to bring home the MWC title in 2023, which ranks them fourth in the conference. Check out the info below, if you're thinking about placing a futures bet on their futures odds.

San Diego State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75)

+750 (Bet $10 to win $75) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

San Diego State 2023 Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, San Diego State has been handed the 43rd-ranked schedule this year. The Aztecs' schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes five versus teams with nine or more victories and three against squads that totaled fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Ohio August 26 1 - Idaho State September 2 1 - UCLA September 9 2 - @ Oregon State September 16 3 - Boise State September 22 4 - @ Air Force September 30 5 - @ Hawaii October 14 7 - Nevada October 21 8 - Utah State November 4 10 - @ Colorado State November 11 11 - @ San Jose State November 18 12 - Fresno State November 25 13 -

