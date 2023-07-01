Saint Francis (PA) 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash's college football schedule for 2023 includes facing Western Michigan on August 31. See below to check out the full slate.
Saint Francis (PA) 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Western Michigan (FBS)
|August 31 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Robert Morris
|September 9 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Delaware
|September 16 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|FloSports
|Sacred Heart
|September 23 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|@ Stonehill
|September 30 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|Wagner
|October 12 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|CBS Sports Network
|@ Duquesne
|October 21 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|Merrimack
|October 28 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|LIU Post
|November 4 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|November 18 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
