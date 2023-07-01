The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash's college football schedule for 2023 includes facing Western Michigan on August 31. See below to check out the full slate.

Saint Francis (PA) 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Western Michigan (FBS) August 31 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Robert Morris September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Delaware September 16 | 6:00 PM ET - FloSports Sacred Heart September 23 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Stonehill September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row Wagner October 12 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ Duquesne October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row Merrimack October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row LIU Post November 4 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Cent. Conn. St. November 18 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row

