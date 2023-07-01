Sacramento State 2023 Football Schedule
One of the best matchups on the Sacramento State Hornets' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 16, against Stanford. The full slate can be found in this article.
Sacramento State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Nicholls State
|August 31 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|September 9 | 10:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Stanford (FBS)
|September 16 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|@ Idaho
|September 23 | 4:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Northern Arizona
|September 30 | 9:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Colorado
|October 14 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Montana State
|October 21 | 10:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN2
|Idaho State
|October 28 | 9:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Montana
|November 4 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Cal Poly
|November 11 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ UC Davis
|November 18 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
