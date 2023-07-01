One of the best matchups on the Sacramento State Hornets' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 16, against Stanford. The full slate can be found in this article.

Sacramento State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Nicholls State August 31 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Texas A&M-Commerce September 9 | 10:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Stanford (FBS) September 16 | 8:00 PM ET - Pac-12 Network @ Idaho September 23 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Northern Arizona September 30 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Colorado October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Montana State October 21 | 10:30 PM ET - ESPN2 Idaho State October 28 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Montana November 4 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Cal Poly November 11 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ UC Davis November 18 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+

