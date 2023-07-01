2023 Rutgers Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title
Rutgers Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Rutgers 2023 Schedule
In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, Rutgers get the 77th-ranked schedule this year. In 2023, the Scarlet Knights will go head-to-head with six teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that totaled three or fewer wins a year ago.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Northwestern
|September 3
|1
|-
|Temple
|September 9
|2
|-
|Virginia Tech
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Michigan
|September 23
|4
|-
|Wagner
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Wisconsin
|October 7
|6
|-
|Michigan State
|October 14
|7
|-
|@ Indiana
|October 21
|8
|-
|Ohio State
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Iowa
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Penn State
|November 18
|12
|-
|Maryland
|November 25
|13
|-
