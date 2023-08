A game versus Georgia State on August 31 is what stands out when glancing at the Rhode Island Rams' college football schedule in 2023. Keep scrolling to find dates and times for every game.

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!

Rhode Island 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Georgia State (FBS) August 31 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Stony Brook September 8 | 7:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Maine September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - FloSports @ Villanova September 23 | 2:00 PM ET - FloSports Bryant September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Brown October 7 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Richmond October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Albany (NY) October 21 | 3:30 PM ET - FloSports New Hampshire October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports NC A&T November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Towson November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports

Watch college football this season on Fubo!