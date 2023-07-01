The Pittsburgh Panthers sport +2500 odds to bring home the ACC title in 2023, which ranks them seventh in the conference. In Addition they have +50000 odds to claim the College Football Playoff title. Check out the numbers below, if you're looking to make a futures bet on their futures odds.

Pittsburgh Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Pittsburgh 2023 Schedule

Pittsburgh is facing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). In 2023, the Panthers' schedule will include eight games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that tallied nine or more wins and two games against squads that picked up fewer than four wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result Wofford September 2 1 - Cincinnati September 9 2 - @ West Virginia September 16 3 - North Carolina September 23 4 - @ Virginia Tech September 30 5 - Louisville October 14 7 - @ Wake Forest October 21 8 - @ Notre Dame October 28 9 - Florida State November 4 10 - @ Syracuse November 11 11 - Boston College November 16 12 - @ Duke November 25 13 -

