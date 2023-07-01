Don't place a futures wager on the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the 2023 Big Ten title or claim the College Football Playoff National Championship before diving into the numbers below.

Penn State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220)

+2200 (Bet $10 to win $220) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Penn State 2023 Schedule

Using the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, Penn State will be facing the 96th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Nittany Lions' schedule features six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes three versus teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that collected three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result West Virginia September 2 1 - Delaware September 9 2 - @ Illinois September 16 3 - Iowa September 23 4 - @ Northwestern September 30 5 - UMass October 14 7 - @ Ohio State October 21 8 - @ Ohio State October 21 8 - Indiana October 28 9 - @ Maryland November 4 10 - Michigan November 11 11 - Rutgers November 18 12 - @ Michigan State November 24 13 -

