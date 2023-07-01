2023 Penn State Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title
Penn State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220)
- Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Penn State 2023 Schedule
Using the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, Penn State will be facing the 96th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Nittany Lions' schedule features six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes three versus teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that collected three or fewer wins.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|West Virginia
|September 2
|1
|-
|Delaware
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Illinois
|September 16
|3
|-
|Iowa
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Northwestern
|September 30
|5
|-
|UMass
|October 14
|7
|-
|@ Ohio State
|October 21
|8
|-
|Indiana
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Maryland
|November 4
|10
|-
|Michigan
|November 11
|11
|-
|Rutgers
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Michigan State
|November 24
|13
|-
