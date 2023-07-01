Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 87 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .489. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.4% of his games this season (51 of 78), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (35.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 27 games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 37 of 78 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.282
|.406
|OBP
|.344
|.500
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|22
|43/26
|K/BB
|33/16
|5
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.