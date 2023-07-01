Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.146 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .298 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 39 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.316
|AVG
|.276
|.375
|OBP
|.324
|.436
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|27/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up a 1.34 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
