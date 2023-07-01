The Oklahoma State Cowboys rank eighth in the Big 12, with +4000 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. In Addition they have +35000 odds to bring home the CFP National Championship. Peruse the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.

Oklahoma State Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500)

+35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)

+4000 (Bet $10 to win $400) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Oklahoma State 2023 Schedule

Oklahoma State will have the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (75). In 2023, the Cowboys' schedule will see eight games against teams who had winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that tallied nine or more wins and one game against squads that registered fewer than four wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result Central Arkansas September 2 1 - @ Arizona State September 9 2 - South Alabama September 16 3 - @ Iowa State September 23 4 - Kansas State October 6 6 - Kansas October 14 7 - @ West Virginia October 21 8 - Cincinnati October 28 9 - Oklahoma November 4 10 - @ UCF November 11 11 - @ Houston November 18 12 - BYU November 25 13 -

