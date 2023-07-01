2023 Oklahoma State Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title
The Oklahoma State Cowboys rank eighth in the Big 12, with +4000 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. In Addition they have +35000 odds to bring home the CFP National Championship. Peruse the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.
Oklahoma State Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500)
- Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Oklahoma State 2023 Schedule
Oklahoma State will have the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (75). In 2023, the Cowboys' schedule will see eight games against teams who had winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that tallied nine or more wins and one game against squads that registered fewer than four wins in 2022.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Central Arkansas
|September 2
|1
|-
|@ Arizona State
|September 9
|2
|-
|South Alabama
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Iowa State
|September 23
|4
|-
|Kansas State
|October 6
|6
|-
|Kansas
|October 14
|7
|-
|@ West Virginia
|October 21
|8
|-
|Cincinnati
|October 28
|9
|-
|Oklahoma
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ UCF
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Houston
|November 18
|12
|-
|BYU
|November 25
|13
|-
