The Oklahoma Sooners rank as one of the better teams in the Big 12 (second), with +325 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. They also have +6000 odds to take home the College Football Playoff National Championship. Check out the article below for more info on the team's futures odds.

Oklahoma Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +6000 (Bet $10 to win $600)

+6000 (Bet $10 to win $600) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.5)

+325 (Bet $10 to win $32.5) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Oklahoma 2023 Schedule

Oklahoma will have to overcome the 11th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (82). In 2023, the Sooners will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that totaled three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Arkansas State September 2 1 - SMU September 9 2 - @ Tulsa September 16 3 - @ Cincinnati September 23 4 - Iowa State September 30 5 - @ Texas October 7 6 - UCF October 21 8 - @ Kansas October 28 9 - @ Oklahoma State November 4 10 - West Virginia November 11 11 - @ BYU November 18 12 - TCU November 24 13 -

