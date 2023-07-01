The New Mexico State Aggies are +2000 to win the CUSA in 2023, as they carry the sixth-ranked odds in the conference. We have more details on futures odds, along with the important numbers you need to know, in the article below.

New Mexico State Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Conference USA Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

New Mexico State 2023 Schedule

New Mexico State will have the luxury of facing the second-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (46). In 2023, the Aggies' schedule will feature three games against teams who had winning records a year ago, including zero games against teams that totaled nine or more wins and four games against squads that picked up three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result UMass August 26 1 - Western Illinois September 2 1 - @ Liberty September 9 2 - @ New Mexico September 16 3 - @ Hawaii September 24 4 - Florida International October 4 6 - Sam Houston October 11 7 - @ UTEP October 18 8 - @ Louisiana Tech October 24 9 - Middle Tennessee November 4 10 - @ Western Kentucky November 11 11 - @ Auburn November 18 12 - Jacksonville State November 25 13 -

