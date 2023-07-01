The New Mexico Lobos are +15000 to win the MWC in 2023, as they sport the 12th-ranked odds in the conference. We have more details on futures odds, along with the relevant stats you need to know, in the piece below.

New Mexico Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

New Mexico 2023 Schedule

Taking into account the combined win total of opponents from last year (59), New Mexico will face the 18th-easiest schedule in college football. The Lobos will square off against six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes one team that put up nine or more victories and three squads that picked up three or fewer wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Texas A&M September 2 1 - Tennessee Tech September 9 2 - New Mexico State September 16 3 - @ UMass September 23 4 - @ Wyoming September 30 5 - San Jose State October 14 7 - Hawaii October 21 8 - @ Nevada October 28 9 - UNLV November 4 10 - @ Boise State November 11 11 - @ Fresno State November 18 12 - Utah State November 24 13 -

