The Navy Midshipmen are +3000 to bring home the AAC title in 2023, according to bookmakers, which ranks them eighth in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and analyze the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

Want to bet on any of Navy's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Navy American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Navy's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Navy 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last season (63), Navy will have the 100th-ranked schedule in college football. The Midshipmen's schedule has eight games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes one versus a team with nine or more victories and three against squads that recorded fewer than four wins.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Notre Dame August 26 1 - Wagner September 9 2 - @ Memphis September 14 3 - South Florida September 30 5 - North Texas October 7 6 - @ Charlotte October 14 7 - Air Force October 21 8 - @ Temple November 4 10 - UAB November 11 11 - East Carolina November 18 12 - @ SMU November 25 13 - Army December 9 15 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Navy gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.