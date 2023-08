The Morgan State Bears' college football schedule for 2023 includes meeting Akron on September 9. See below to check out the full slate.

Morgan State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Richmond September 2 | 6:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Akron (FBS) September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Towson September 16 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Albany (NY) September 23 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Yale September 30 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Stony Brook October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ North Carolina Central October 19 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPNU @ Norfolk State October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Delaware State November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ South Carolina State November 11 | 1:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Howard November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

