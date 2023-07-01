A strong season is a possibility for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in 2023, given their win total over/under of 6.5.

Middle Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -125 +100 55.6%

Blue Raiders' 2022 Performance

Middle Tennessee compiled 374.0 yards per game on offense last season (78th in FBS), and it ranked 96th on the other side of the ball with 409.5 yards allowed per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 pass defense last season that ranked third-worst in FBS (292.7 passing yards allowed per game), Middle Tennessee put up better results on offense, ranking 35th in FBS by putting up 265.2 passing yards per game.

Last season MTSU was 3-2 at home and 4-3 away.

The Blue Raiders were 5-4 as underdogs and 3-1 as favorites.

Middle Tennessee's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Chase Cunningham QB 3,162 YDS (66.7%) / 21 TD / 10 INT

52 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 4.0 RUSH YPG Frank Peasant RB 774 YDS / 9 TD / 59.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC

28 REC / 286 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 22.0 REC YPG Jaylin Lane WR 69 REC / 940 YDS / 5 TD / 72.3 YPG Darius Bracy RB 264 YDS / 4 TD / 20.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC

16 REC / 98 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 7.5 REC YPG Jordan Ferguson DL 43 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT Tra Fluellen DB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD Teldrick Ross DB 51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 5 PD Decorian Patterson DB 39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7 INT / 8 PD

Blue Raiders' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total from last season (53), the Blue Raiders have the sixth-easiest schedule in college football.

According to its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (20), Middle Tennessee has the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

Middle Tennessee will play five games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes one team that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Middle Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Alabama September 2 - - 2 @ Missouri September 9 - - 3 Murray State September 16 - - 4 Colorado State September 23 - - 5 @ Western Kentucky September 28 - - 6 Jacksonville State October 4 - - 7 Louisiana Tech October 10 - - 8 @ Liberty October 17 - - 10 @ New Mexico State November 4 - - 11 Florida International November 11 - - 12 UTEP November 18 - - 13 @ Sam Houston November 25 - -

