The Memphis Tigers have an over/under for wins this year of 7.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive team.

Memphis Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
7.5 -150 +125 60%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

  • Memphis averaged 422.5 yards per game on offense last season (39th in FBS), and it ranked 51st defensively with 363.4 yards allowed per game.
  • Offensively, Memphis was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 20th-best in FBS by totaling 280.1 passing yards per game. It ranked 89th on defense (241.3 passing yards allowed per game).
  • Memphis was 5-2 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.
  • The Tigers were winless as underdogs (0-5), but they went 7-1 as favorites.

Memphis' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Seth Henigan QB 3,571 YDS (64.1%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
289 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 22.2 RUSH YPG
Asa Martin RB 435 YDS / 7 TD / 33.5 YPG / 5.1 YPC
36 REC / 312 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.0 REC YPG
Eddie Lewis WR 42 REC / 615 YDS / 7 TD / 47.3 YPG
Jevyon Ducker RB 544 YDS / 7 TD / 41.8 YPG / 4.9 YPC
Xavier Cullens LB 90 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 3 INT
Quindell Johnson DB 66 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 5 PD
Jaylon Allen DL 53 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 1 INT
Geoff Cantin-Arku LB 69 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

  • Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (59), the Tigers have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.
  • Memphis will have the 22nd-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (25).
  • In 2023, Memphis will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

Memphis 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Bethune-Cookman September 2 - -
2 @ Arkansas State September 9 - -
3 Navy September 14 - -
4 @ Missouri September 23 - -
5 Boise State September 30 - -
7 Tulane October 13 - -
8 @ UAB October 21 - -
9 @ North Texas October 28 - -
10 South Florida November 4 - -
11 @ Charlotte November 11 - -
12 SMU November 18 - -
13 @ Temple November 25 - -

