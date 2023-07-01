Memphis 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers have an over/under for wins this year of 7.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive team.
Looking to place a futures bet on Memphis' win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Memphis Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|-150
|+125
|60%
Bet on Memphis' win total this season now with BetMGM!
Tigers' 2022 Performance
- Memphis averaged 422.5 yards per game on offense last season (39th in FBS), and it ranked 51st defensively with 363.4 yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, Memphis was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 20th-best in FBS by totaling 280.1 passing yards per game. It ranked 89th on defense (241.3 passing yards allowed per game).
- Memphis was 5-2 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.
- The Tigers were winless as underdogs (0-5), but they went 7-1 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|3,571 YDS (64.1%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
289 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 22.2 RUSH YPG
|Asa Martin
|RB
|435 YDS / 7 TD / 33.5 YPG / 5.1 YPC
36 REC / 312 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.0 REC YPG
|Eddie Lewis
|WR
|42 REC / 615 YDS / 7 TD / 47.3 YPG
|Jevyon Ducker
|RB
|544 YDS / 7 TD / 41.8 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Xavier Cullens
|LB
|90 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Quindell Johnson
|DB
|66 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 5 PD
|Jaylon Allen
|DL
|53 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Geoff Cantin-Arku
|LB
|69 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Tigers' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (59), the Tigers have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.
- Memphis will have the 22nd-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (25).
- In 2023, Memphis will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.
Memphis 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Bethune-Cookman
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Arkansas State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Navy
|September 14
|-
|-
|4
|@ Missouri
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Boise State
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Tulane
|October 13
|-
|-
|8
|@ UAB
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ North Texas
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|South Florida
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Charlotte
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|SMU
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Temple
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.