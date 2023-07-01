The Memphis Tigers are +700 to bring home the AAC title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them fifth in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the numbers you need to know before making a futures bet.

Memphis American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70)

+700 (Bet $10 to win $70) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Memphis 2023 Schedule

Memphis will have the 18th-easiest schedule this season (based on last season's combined win total of opponents this season.) The Tigers have a schedule that features games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them had fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Bethune-Cookman September 2 1 - @ Arkansas State September 9 2 - Navy September 14 3 - @ Missouri September 23 4 - Boise State September 30 5 - Tulane October 13 7 - @ UAB October 21 8 - @ North Texas October 28 9 - South Florida November 4 10 - @ Charlotte November 11 11 - SMU November 18 12 - @ Temple November 25 13 -

