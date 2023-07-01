Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of 1.071 in his past 10 games, including eight home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 4-for-5) against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .246.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Olson has gotten a hit in 52 of 81 games this season (64.2%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 29.6% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 36 games this year (44.4%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (22.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (54.3%), including 17 games with multiple runs (21.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .256 AVG .235 .356 OBP .349 .598 SLG .544 25 XBH 19 15 HR 13 36 RBI 31 49/25 K/BB 53/25 1 SB 0

