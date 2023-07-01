Get all of the numbers you need to know about the Maryland Terrapins' chances of winning the 2023 Big Ten championship or bringing home the College Football Playoff title in the article below.

Maryland Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000)

+30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Maryland 2023 Schedule

According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Maryland has drawn the 96th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Terrapins will play four teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against three teams that had nine or more victories and three squads that registered fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Towson September 2 1 - Charlotte September 9 2 - Virginia September 15 3 - @ Michigan State September 23 4 - Indiana September 30 5 - @ Ohio State October 7 6 - Illinois October 14 7 - @ Northwestern October 28 9 - Penn State November 4 10 - @ Nebraska November 11 11 - Michigan November 18 12 - @ Rutgers November 25 13 -

