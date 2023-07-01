Luke Gifford is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans square off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Luke Gifford Injury Status

Gifford is currently not on the injury report.

Luke Gifford 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Luke Gifford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

