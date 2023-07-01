On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%).

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .229 AVG .276 .347 OBP .366 .277 SLG .439 2 XBH 10 1 HR 3 9 RBI 13 20/16 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings