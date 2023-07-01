Kindle Vildor is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kindle Vildor Injury Status

Vildor is currently not on the injury report.

Kindle Vildor 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 34 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Kindle Vildor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Texans 0.0 1.0 5 0 2 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 6 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 1.0 4 0 1

